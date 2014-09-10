(Updates to adds details on the lawsuit)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Two senators asked the federal
government to investigate a data breach on the payment-card
processing systems of Home Depot Inc and five U.S. states
launched a probe into the matter on Tuesday as fallout from the
attack intensified.
The retailer has yet to say what was stolen, though experts
fear the attackers may have gotten away with more than 40
million payment cards, which would exceed the number taken in
last year's unprecedented attack on Target Corp.
Home Depot said customers who shopped at its stores as far
back as April were exposed, meaning the breach extended for more
than four months including the busy summer season. That is far
longer than the three-week Target breach.
An Illinois customer sued Home Depot saying the company
failed to properly safeguard customer data from hackers, a
lawsuit filed in a Chicago federal court showed on Tuesday.
The increased government scrutiny could be another sign of
trouble for Home Depot, even though it has yet to determine the
full scope of the breach, analysts warned.
"This sounds worrisome," said Efraim Levy, senior equity
analyst at Standard & Poor's.
The news also caught the attention of credit ratings agency
Moody's, which said the attack is a "negative" factor, though
there was no immediate rating impact.
The effort by five U.S. states was disclosed just a day
after the largest U.S. home improvement retailer confirmed it
had been breached.
A spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen
said that California, Connecticut and Illinois would lead the
multistate effort. New York and Iowa said they would also
participate.
"We have had initial contact with the company," said Jaclyn
Falkowski, director of communications for Jepsen.
Meanwhile, U.S. senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called on the Federal Trade
Commission to investigate.
"If Home Depot failed to adequately protect customer
information, it denied customers the protection that they
rightly expect when a business collects such information," the
senators said in a statement. "Such conduct is potentially
unfair and deceptive, and therefore could violate the FTC Act."
An FTC spokesman declined comment.
The agency investigates breaches but tends to focus on
cyberattacks that are partially the result of poor security on
the part of the victim.
Home Depot spokeswoman Paula Drake said in response to the
possible FTC probe that the company will continue to cooperate
with lawmakers and others. She declined to comment on the
multistate investigation.
The retailer said on its website that banks and law
enforcement warned of unusual activity related to its payment
systems on Sept. 2, prompting it to hire security experts who
confirmed it had been breached.
When asked if investigators had confirmed the attackers had
been removed from the company's network, Drake declined to
comment.
The company has advised customers to examine statements
carefully for unusual charges, saying they will not be held
responsible for fraudulent activity. It has arranged for free
credit monitoring.
Home Depot shares fell 2.1 percent to $88.93 on Tuesday,
wider than the 0.7 percent decline in the S&P 500 Index
(Additional reporting and writing by Nandita Bose in Chicago,
with Jim Finkle in Boston and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)