By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 20 Lowe's Companies Inc
failed to launch spring discounts during the coldest months this
year, while rival Home Depot Inc piled on marketing to
storm-hit homeowners, and the two chains saw sharply different
first quarter results.
Lowe's missed earnings estimates during the first quarter,
which is typically driven by promotions for home retailers,
sending its shares down over 5 percent on Wednesday. A day
earlier Home Depot topped expectations.
Lowe's comparable sales underperformed that of Home Depot in
two out of the three months in the first quarter. The
second-largest home improvement chain had lower exposure to the
Northeastern states, which were battered by winter storms and
blizzards leading to widespread economic damage.
Home Depot capitalized on the storms and the winter months
with better-timed promotions and saw its sales and profit beat
expectations as customers spent more on home repairs after a
harsh winter.
The two companies dominate the home improvement market and
are seen as leading indicators for the health and revival of the
U.S housing market.
"Home Depot did a pretty good job in offering quick
promotions to stimulate people into buying during the winter
months whereas Lowe's clearly lost momentum there," said Neil
Saunders, chief executive at research firm Conlumino.
Explaining why Lowe's sales were held back during the
quarter, Lowe's Chief Executive Robert Niblock told Reuters in
an interview on Wednesday that some of the company's spring
promotions in stores were offered later than usual. In the face
of the cold weather, it waited until the second quarter to
launch promotions generally seen in the first.
"We felt that would give better returns on investment in
advertising and marketing," Niblock said.
He said Lowe's is off to a strong start in seasonal category
sales in the second quarter and will be able to achieve its
full-year profit and sales outlook.
During the quarter, Lowe's outperformed in home appliances,
but saw muted sales in key spring categories like lawn and
garden.
For example, Lowe's launched a spring paint promotion with
Sherwin Williams later than expected. Home Depot began its own
marketing program for Behr paints earlier, winning customers,
said Wedbush Securities analyst Seth Basham.
While Lowe's predicts it can make up for lost sales in the
current quarter, analysts say it may face a difficult time.
"This leaves little room for error, and as retail sales
appear somewhat erratic to weak, this is likely to impact them
going forward," Janney Capital market said in a note.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Frances Kerry)