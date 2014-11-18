(Adds link to video; updates share movement)
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 18 Home Depot Inc on Tuesday reported
slightly higher-than-expected quarterly sales as an improving
job market encouraged home owners to increase spending on
renovations, but earnings came in just below Wall Street
estimates.
Sales increased despite the September disclosure from the
world's largest home improvement chain that its data systems
were breached, probably affecting about 56 million payment
cards.
Home Depot said it might face other breach-related costs,
including legal action, that could have a material impact on
results for the current quarter and beyond.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.2 percent in the
third quarter ended Nov. 2, beating the analysts' average
estimate of 5 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Same-store sales increased 5.8 percent in the United States,
where Home Depot has more than 85 percent of its stores.
Net sales rose 5.4 percent to $20.52 billion, while analysts
on average had expected $20.47 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It is very difficult for us to determine if there is any
impact (from the data breach)," Chief Executive Officer Craig
Menear said in a conference call. "We have had positive
transaction growth for each month during the quarter. That
represents consumers' confidence."
The retailer's shares were down 1.9 percent at $96.20 in
afternoon trading. Besides the earnings miss, analysts also
attributed the weakness to a recent run-up in the stock. As of
Monday's close, it had risen 6.5 percent since Home Depot
revealed the data breach
Third-quarter net income rose to $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per
share, from $1.35 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.12 per share, Home
Depot executives said on the call. Analysts had expected $1.13.
The company affirmed its full-year outlook of sales growth
of about 4.8 percent and earnings of $4.54 per share. That
includes about $34 million of net costs from the data breach.
Home Depot is facing at least 44 civil lawsuits in the
United States and Canada as a result of the breach.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)