Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
May 19 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain by sales, reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers in North America spent more on home repairs after a harsher-than-usual winter.
Home Depot's total comparable sales rose 6.1 percent in the first quarter ended May 3.
The company's net income rose to $1.58 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.38 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $20.89 billion from $19.69 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.