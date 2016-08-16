UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
Aug 16 Home Depot Inc reported a 6.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by higher spending on home improvement products.
The company's net income rose to $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $2.23 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's biggest home improvement chain rose to $26.47 billion from $24.83 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
NEW YORK, May 17 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.