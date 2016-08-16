* Raises 2016 profit forecast to $6.31/shr from $6.27/shr
* Says 2nd-qtr expenses were lower than expected
* 2nd-qtr sales up 6.6 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 16 Home Depot Inc reported a 9.3
percent rise in quarterly profit and boosted its full-year
earnings forecast as it kept a tight lid on costs, while
benefiting from a strong U.S. housing market.
Shares of the world's largest home improvement retailer were
up 1 percent at $138.42 in early trading on Tuesday.
Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc have
benefited as consumers cut back spending on items such as
apparel and accessories and instead spend more on houses and
renovating and redecorating their homes.
The company said there was increased demand for big-ticket
items - or products that are priced above $900 - such as
heating, ventilation and cooling products and home appliances
and roofing.
Sales of such products rose 8.1 percent in the second
quarter ended July 31, accounting for about 20 percent of total
U.S. sales.
"We are encouraged by the strength of our core business as
U.S. housing market continues to recover," Chief Financial
Officer Carol Tome said on a post-earnings conference call.
Low interest rates and a strengthening labor market are
driving the housing sector. Home resales hit more than nine-year
highs in May and June. July data will be released next week.
Home Depot's expenses were lower than expected for the
quarter as its multi-year plan to cut supply-chain costs helped
improve inventory management and lowered transportation costs,
Chief Executive Craig Menear said on the call.
The company said it expected full-year expenses to grow at
about 32 percent of its sales growth rate, down from its
previous forecast of about 40 percent.
The company also raised its full-year earnings forecast to
$6.31 per share from $6.27.
Sales at Home Depot stores open more than a year rose 4.7
percent in the quarter ended July 31, matching the average
analysts' estimate, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix. Comparable sales at U.S. stores rose 5.4 percent.
The company's net income rose to $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per
share, in the quarter from $2.23 billion, or $1.73 per share, a
year earlier.
Net sales rose to $26.47 billion from $24.83 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.97 per share
on revenue of $26.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Lowe's, which reports quarterly results on
Wednesday, were also up 0.6 percent.
