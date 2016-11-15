* FY sales forecast implies weak Q4 - analyst
* Co ups profit view for lower provision, share count
* Q3 sales, profit growth tops estimates
* Transaction count, average ticket increases
* Shares fall 3 pct, reversing course from premarket
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comments)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 15 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
home improvement chain, did not lift its full-year sales
forecast, implying a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter amid an
improving housing market and higher consumer spending in the
United States.
The company also raised its full-year earnings forecast only
to account for lower tax provisions and outstanding share count.
Home Depot shares fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday
morning, reversing course from premarket when they gained after
the company reported third-quarter profit and sales that beat
analysts' estimates.
The company, along with smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc
is benefiting from higher wages and as rising home values as
well as tightening for-sale inventories in many markets spur
remodeling activity by homeowners.
Recent housing data has also suggested that overall
residential construction may rise again in the current quarter.
However, Home Depot said it expects full-year net sales to
rise about 6.3 percent and comparable sales to increase about
4.9 percent, maintaining a forecast that it first gave in
mid-May when it reported first-quarter results.
Home Depot raised its adjusted earnings forecast by 2 cents
to $6.33 per share for the year ending January 2017.
Analysts on average were expecting Home Depot's net sales to
increase 6.4 percent and the company to earn $6.33 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The full-year forecast implied that Home Depot was expecting
comparable store sale to increase 3 percent in the fourth
quarter, less than analysts' estimates of 4 percent and the 5.5
percent growth in the third quarter, Credit Suisse analyst Seth
Sigman wrote in a note.
"We don't think there is anything in the Q3 results that
would indicate a slowdown ... and the outlook for 2017 seems
quite healthy at this point," Sigman said.
Home Depot said the number of customer transactions rose 2.4
percent in the third quarter. Customers also spent 3 percent
more on average per transaction, the strongest in two years,
according to Jefferies' analysts.
"We believe home price appreciation, housing turnover,
household formation and an aging housing stock in the U.S.
continue to support growth in our business," Chief Executive
Craig Menear said on a conference call.
Transactions over $900 were up 11.3 percent, driven by sales
of appliances and flooring and roofing products, Home Depot
said. The company estimated sales related to Hurricane Matthew
and flooding in Louisiana were about $100 million.
Net sales increased 6.1 percent to $23.15 billion in the
quarter, while net earnings rose 14.1 percent to $1.97 billion,
or $1.60 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.58 per share
and sales of $23.04 billion.
Shares of Lowe's, which is scheduled to report results on
Wednesday, were down 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Abhijith Ganapavaram in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)