Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's
largest home improvement chain, reported a 5.8 percent rise in
quarterly sales on Tuesday as more customers visited its stores
in the United States, and said it would repurchase shares worth
$15 billion.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's net earnings rose to
$1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Jan. 29, from $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $22.21 billion from $20.98 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)