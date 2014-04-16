(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 16 Sharp sell-offs in copper
and iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI last month helped boost
first-quarter exchange trading activity across the industrial
metals.
Volumes on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which dominates
the base metals arena, had been looking decidedly flat over the
first two months of this year. But trading in March itself hit a
record 16.7 million lots, pulling first quarter volume growth up
to 7.2 percent, marginally exceeding last year's rate.
The return of volatility to the iron ore market, meanwhile,
fired up trading volumes on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the
new Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) contract.
Iron ore is still a frontier market with a number of
exchange players jostling for a share of the post-benchmark
pricing world.
Steel is even more "out there". The Shanghai Future
Exchange's (SHFE) rebar contract towers over the ferrous trading
landscape. Elsewhere, though, new contracts are still struggling
to pick up traction.
COPPER AND NICKEL DRIVE VOLUME GROWTH
Copper's collapse out of its previous long-standing trading
range last month saw volumes surge on both the LME and SHFE
contracts.
*******************************************************
Graphic on LME, SHFE and CME copper volumes:
link.reuters.com/kav58v
*******************************************************
LME copper turnover jumped to 4.3 million lots, the highest
monthly total since May last year. The 23.2 million lots traded
on the SHFE was the highest level of monthly activity since
November 2011.
Interestingly, though, the impact on CME Group
copper volumes was more muted. There was a slight bounce in
March but not enough to prevent combined futures and options
volumes sliding six percent in the first quarter relative to
last year.
That may say a lot about the nature of the March sell-off,
news of China's first corporate default being used by local fund
players as the launch-pad for a bear assault on the copper
market.
The other stand-out in terms of base metals trading in the
first quarter was nickel, unsurprisingly given the bull
charge by the stainless steel input.
Nickel volumes on the LME surged by 45 percent over the
course of the first quarter, culminating in a record monthly
turnover of 1.72 million lots in March itself.
Particularly notable was the explosion in nickel options
business. Cumulative Q1 volumes were almost 222,000 lots. By
comparison, nickel options volume over the whole of calendar
2013 came in at 285,000 lots.
ALUMINIUM FLAT AS CME COMPETITION LOOMS
Activity across the LME contract spectrum was highly varied
in the first quarter, in part reflecting the divergent price
trends of the major metals.
Trading volumes in aluminium and lead, for example, were
largely flat year-on-year.
A lot of the bull fizz has gone out of lead in the
last month or so with investor interest switching to sister
metal zinc, which saw LME trading volumes increase by
nine percent in the first quarter.
Aluminium, the LME's most liquid contract, has seen the
price break upwards this month, which may translate into
better volumes.
But the real story in this particular market is the promise
of competition to the LME franchise from the CME.
The CME will next month launch a new physically-deliverable
aluminium contract, seeking to capitalise on the fracturing of
the aluminium price between LME and physical premium components.
The CME's interim aluminium offering, a premium contract
linked to the Platts Midwest U.S. assessment <0#AUP:>, saw
turnover of 789 lots in the first three months of 2014, compared
with 139 lots in the five months of trading last year.
That said, though, volumes dropped sharply in March relative
to February and it will be interesting to see if the contract
benefits from, or is eclipsed by, the new "all-in price"
aluminium contract.
*******************************************************
Graphic on LME Q1 volumes by contract:
link.reuters.com/sav58v
*******************************************************
MINOR DIVERGENCE
First-quarter activity in the LME's second-tier contracts
was a mix of the good, the bad and the ugly.
NASAAC, the North American aluminium alloy contract,
experienced the sharpest year-on-year rise in volumes of 51
percent, outpacing even nickel. That dramatic performance,
though, was skewed by a low base in Q1 2013, when turnover
shrank by 42 percent.
More durable looking are the growth trends in the LME's
cobalt and swaps contracts, up 27 and 15 percent respectively.
Molybdenum, the exchange's other foray into the world of
minor metals trading, continues to struggle, volumes falling by
28 percent in Q1 2014.
Alloy, which complements the NASAAC contract outside of
North America, fared even worse, suffering a 45-percent drop and
extending a trend of falling activity that has been running
since the end of 2012.
The real loser, though, was the LME's steel billet contract.
The exchange has recently pointed to greater convergence between
its billet price and physical market indicators after it rebased
the contract back into Europe.
The market, though, appears unimpressed. Volumes collapsed
to 1,145 lots in Q1 from 33,455 in the first three months of
2013.
The exchange has promised a second look at its billet
contract and the possibility of new "physically- or
financially-settled" steel contracts. ("Further updates on
warehouse and physical network reforms", April 7, 2014).
IRON ORE SURGE
The LME can take some comfort from the fact that the steel
trading space remains up for grabs outside of China, where the
SHFE rebar contract reigns supreme.
Its success is at least partly due to the increased interest
in it as a leading indicator of the iron ore price, a
relationship predicated on the importance of profit margins to
China's massive steel sector.
Iron ore trading is itself evolving all the time as the
world adjusts to faster-tempo pricing after the demise of the
old annual "benchmark" system of pricing.
SGX, which took an early lead in the iron ore swaps space,
has added options and futures to its offering.
Last month's shake-out in the iron ore price translated into
a sharp rise in activity in all three, particularly the newer
futures offering. Volumes near doubled month-on-month to 45.5
million tonnes, overtaking the 34.9 million tonnes of cleared
swaps.
The impact on iron ore volumes on the DCE in China itself
was even more remarkable. They leapt to 15.2 million lots in
March, higher than the cumulative tally of the previous five
months following the October 2013 launch.
CME's iron ore contracts also benefited, although volumes
continue to lag significantly behind activity in the Asian
region.
STEEL STILL PROBLEMATIC
CME's offering in the steel trading sphere is probably the
most comprehensive of any exchange, running the gamut from iron
ore and scrap to hot-rolled coil and billet.
While CME iron ore volumes were up in the first quarter,
activity in the rest of what CME has called its "virtual mill"
was very subdued in the first three months of the year.
Hot-rolled coil (HRC) volumes dropped 32 percent, while HRC
options failed to trade at all.
Also untraded was the scrap contract, while billet volumes
imploded to just 10 lots (and none in March itself).
There are plenty of signs, though, of appetite for some sort
of risk-management mechanism in the steel market beyond iron
ore.
UK clearing house LCH.Clearnet, for example, continues to
report monthly activity in its North European HRC swaps
offering, albeit to the relatively lowly tune of 24,440 tonnes
in the first quarter.
SGX, for its part, has just launched HRC swaps and futures
contacts, the former picking up some traction in the last month
or so.
But there is, as yet, no sense of the sort of critical
momentum currently being generated in the iron ore market.
It may not be too late for the LME to join the fray,
although trying to reinvigorate the moribund billet contract
seems unlikely to be the best avenue of attack.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)