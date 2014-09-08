BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sept 8 Home Invest Belgium NV
* On Sept 1. Belgian market regulator FSMA approved the company's change of status into public regulated real estate company (SIR/GVV) Source text: bit.ly/1qAhBgh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year