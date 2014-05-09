(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON May 9 Nickel's bull run has just gone
into overdrive. On the London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month
metal has gained almost $1,900 per tonne in the space of
a couple of days, this morning hitting a 26-month high of
$20,500.
Behind the latest turbo-charged surge is news that Brazilian
producer Vale's Goro operations in New Caledonia have
been suspended after an effluent spill.
This in itself says much both about the febrile state of
this over-heating market and about the shift in collective
mindset that has followed the Indonesian ban on nickel ore.
GORO - A TRIUMPH OF HOPE OVER EXPERIENCE
After all, accidents and suspensions have dogged Goro since
Vale first flicked the on-switch back in 2011.
The project has become totemic of the problems associated
with high pressure acid leaching (HPAL), a relatively new
technology developed to treat laterite nickel deposits.
Goro was out of action for most of the second half of 2012
due to problems with the acid plant. It was out of action again
for six weeks in the fourth quarter of 2013 after what Vale
called "a failure of its effluent placement and dispersion
line".
Designed to produce 58,000 tonnes per year of nickel oxide,
Goro has in fact generated just 26,000 tonnes of finished
product in almost three years of operation.
True, Vale could boast that first-quarter production of
5,600 tonnes of intermediate product "was on par with its best
performance to date" but, given Goro's history, this was always
likely to be tempting fate.
So too was the company's confident prediction back in
November that Goro would lift production to 40,000 tonnes this
year.
Reality has fallen woefully short of Vale's production
guidance in each of the last couple of years, so that ambitious
target said more about the company's admirable commitment to
making Goro work than the likely production outcome.
MORE FUEL TO THE FIRE
Another suspension at an operation that has spent as much
time down as it has up doesn't really justify a near $2,000
price spike.
But that's the point.
The Goro news represents no more than another bit of fuel to
throw on what is a raging fire of a market.
It is a fundamental fig-leaf to "explain" a rally that is
now feeding on its own momentum.
Hot investment money is flowing into the nickel market at a
rate not seen in the base metals markets for many years.
LME market open interest has mushroomed to a record high of
310,350 lots from 230,000 lots at the start of the year.
What's going on in the nickel options market is even more
dramatic.
April volumes of almost 143,000 lots were not only a fresh
monthly high but were around half of what traded over the entire
course of 2013. Even that may understate the real level of
interest, if there are bigger positions submerged in the
over-the-counter part of the market.
Punters have been snapping up call options, which give the
right to buy, at strikes up to $30,000. The sellers of those
options have to buy to hedge their exposure as the market
punches higher, their own actions of course acting as a further
price accelerator.
Be warned that if the price corrects sharply, as it surely
will at some stage, hedge-selling of options cover will
accelerate any retracement, the sort of whip-saw action that
every options dealer most fears.
CHANGING VIEWS, CHANGING DYNAMICS
Take a step back from the current heat emanating from the
nickel market, however, and Goro is symptomatic of a bigger
change in collective mind-set.
It is just one of several big new projects now entering
production.
Until a few months ago, such projects, many of them
initiated during nickel's previous price boom in 2006-2007, were
viewed through a bear prism.
They promised more supply in an already hugely oversupplied
market. Analysts tracked their often painfully slow start-ups to
calibrate the scale of that surplus.
From now on, though, they will be viewed through a bull
prism, each set-back another reason to believe in higher prices.
The collective volte-face is down to the Indonesian ore ban,
which has transformed the global nickel supply landscape,
removing in one fell stroke almost a third of the world's mine
production.
The impact of the January ban is now roiling all parts of
the physical nickel market, not least in China, where the ban
puts at risks the country's huge nickel pig iron sector.
Nickel seems set to move from supply feast to supply famine
in unprecedentedly quick time.
As long as the Indonesian authorities stick with their ban,
and there is no indication that they won't, there is a
realisation that these new projects will now be needed to fill
the gap.
PROBLEM PROJECTS
And it's not just Goro and not just the HPAL technology that
is problematic right now.
Indeed, the Ambatovy project in Madagascar, which is
probably the closest to Goro in terms of technology, scope and
straight-to-metal ambition, officially declared commercial
production in January.
Ambatovy has had its fair share of start-up glitches but its
relatively smooth ramp-up leaves a major question-mark as to
whether Goro's woes are site-specific rather than HPAL-generic.
Moreover, other producers are struggling with projects using
more conventional technology to produce ferronickel.
Glencore's giant Koniambo project, also in New
Caledonia, produced just 1,000 tonnes in the first quarter
because of "various factors including power
availability/stability and an extended maintenance stoppage in
March 2014". Glencore warned in its Q1 report that it is now
reassessing its production guidance for this year.
Vale's Onca Puma ferronickel project in Brazil is only now
ramping up again after a full year outage caused by a furnace
blow-out.
Anglo American's Barro Alto project in the same
country is now in its third year of operation but will require a
complete furnace rebuild before it can reach its full capacity
in 2016.
Where once such production losses mitigated surplus, they
are now perceived to be adding to future deficit, promising more
bullish fuel to the nickel fire with each quarterly reporting
season.
The real significance of the Goro news is not what the
latest set-back says about a project plagued by set-backs but
what it says about the market's rampant animal spirits, where
every bit of news is an excuse to push higher.
