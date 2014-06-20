(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 20 It's been a record-breaking week
for nickel, albeit not the kind to do much for this market's
punchy bull narrative.
Tuesday saw the warranting of 19,578 tonnes of metal into
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses.
This was the largest ever single-day inflow of nickel into
the LME system, smashing the previous record of 13,230 tonnes
set in March this year.
And, thanks to that deluge of warranting, headline LME
stocks of nickel MNISTX-TOT hit an all-time high of 305,970
tonnes.
It's a useful reminder that markets do not miraculously
shift from surplus to deficit conditions at the flick of a
switch.
While there is plenty of evidence that the global nickel
market is steadily tightening thanks to the Indonesian ban on
nickel ore exports, the process will be slowed by the legacy
stocks that have accumulated over the past few years.
Some of which have just turned up in LME sheds.
STOCKS SURGE
Tuesday's stocks surge was split between three locations:
Singapore (8,304 tonnes), Rotterdam (7,098 tonnes) and Johor in
Malaysia (4,176 tonnes). The warrantings came in a mix of
full-plate cathode, briquettes, bagged and unbagged, and 50mm
cut cathode.
Stocks of the latter, by the way, now total 144 tonnes,
which is the highest level of exchange inventory for this
premium product since June 2003. In fact, there hasn't been any
registered nickel in this shape at all since April 2012.
There has been speculation that this record inflow was
connected to the loss of appetite for collateral financing in
China in the wake of the Qingdao port scandal. [ID:nL2N0OT0QS}
However, the geographical breakdown of the warranting,
particularly the heavy activity at Rotterdam, suggests
otherwise.
More likely is that the Tuesday surge resulted from a
physical delivery on the prime June prompt date by the large
short position that had graced the LME's futures banding report
for many weeks.
Where the Qingdao ripple effect is a more plausible
explanation is the recent flurry of re-warranting activity at
Johor, where the ratio of cancelled tonnage has slipped to 43
percent from over 50 percent a month ago.
The "Johor shuffle", the high-volume movement of metal
between live and cancelled warrant categories, has been a
defining feature of this LME location for a long time and is
widely believed to be tied to Chinese shadow financing.
SPREADS EASE, PRICE DOWN
The net result of both stocks arrivals and re-warranting
action is that LME open tonnage is also at a record high above
190,000 tonnes.
Unsurprisingly, this boost to the LME contract's physical
liquidity pool has caused any lingering tightness at the front
end of the LME curve to dissipate.
The benchmark cash-to-three-months period CMNI0-3 was
valued at $78-per tonne contango at Thursday's close. A month
ago the spread was trading in small backwardation.
The impact on outright prices has been more muted but after
the excitement of mid-May, when three-month metal hit a 27-month
high of $21,625 per tonne, a lot of the fizz had already gone
out of the nickel market anyway.
The price has gone into drift mode since late last month and
is currently trading around $18,550.
That's because a lot of the hot investment money has also
departed with volumes and market open interest markedly
declining. The latter MNI-MOI-TOT has fallen from close to
320,000 lots at the height of the May mayhem to just under
290,000 lots, taking it back to early-April levels.
This is all part and parcel of the current trading climate
on the LME. Lacking a unifying theme, speculative money is
playing the divergence game via relative-value trades between
metals or the occasional "all-aboard" rush into the next hot
thing.
Nickel, it seems, has dropped out of vogue in favour of
zinc, this month's hot market, with the zinc price hitting a
16-month high.
TIGHTENING
Not that nickel's bull story has gone away.
Indonesia shows no signs of relaxing the ban on exports of
unprocessed minerals, meaning no resumption of flows of nickel
ore to China's giant nickel pig iron (NPI) sector.
The impact is already clear to see in the monthly
statistical updates from the International Nickel Study Group
(INSG).
The global refined market is still assessed as being in
surplus, but only just.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on refined nickel market balance (INSG):
link.reuters.com/ved32w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The most recent INSG bulletin, covering the month of April,
pegs that month's surplus at just 1,900 tonnes. The cumulative
January-April surplus has shrunk to 12,550 tonnes from 51,040
tonnes in the same period of last year.
All of which supports a consensus view that the trickle-down
effect of the ore ban on Chinese NPI production is now starting
to happen.
Here too, though, stocks of nickel ore at Chinese ports are
slowing the process.
And even once those are drawn down, legacy stocks of refined
metal will slow the translation of statistical supply-usage
deficit into commercial market deficit.
But the process looks, for now at least, unstoppable,
barring an unlikely volte-face by the Indonesian authorities.
And there are still plenty of bulls betting on nickel's
upside. It's just that they're doing so by buying call options,
a part of the market where both open interest and price targets
are still rising.
At the end of April there were 200 lots of market open
interest on the December 2014 $30,000 strike price. As of
yesterday there were 2,050 lots on the same strike. Moreover,
the options "heat map" <0#MNIZ4+> is warming up all the way up
to that big number.
At some stage those options are going to act as a magnet on
the price. But that will be the time when LME stock drawdowns
rather than arrivals will be grabbing the headlines.
Until then, there's always zinc!
(Editing by David Evans)