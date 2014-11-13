(Adds declined to comment from Homebase, paragraph 4)
Nov 13 Discount retailer B&M (IPO-BMRL.L) is in
talks with Home Retail Group, Britain's biggest
household goods retailer, to buy dozens of its Homebase
do-it-yourself (DIY) stores, Sky News reported on Thursday.
A deal has not yet been reached and other retailers have
also shown interest to HRG, Sky said.
However, it would be a surprise if B&M did not acquire at
least some of these stores, Sky reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
B&M and Homebase declined to comment.
Last month, Home Retail said it would close about 80 of its
323 stores over the next four years through a combination of
lease expirations and property exit deals with other retailers.
Homebase has suffered from an excess of retail space in
Britain, the growth of non-traditional competitors such as
supermarkets and the rise of a generation less skilled in DIY
projects.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)