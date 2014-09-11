LONDON, Sept 11 The chief executive of
Argos-owner Home Retail Group said the group had not
taken a decision to sell its Homebase D.I.Y chain amid media
speculation that the group could sell the division to private
equity investors.
"Homebase is good business, and its a business that has
performed well during its peak trading (period)," said John
Walden, who is reviewing the group's structure and strategy.
"There has been no decision to divest Homebase from the Home
Retail Group. Secondly, there is no sales process going on," he
told reporters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)