July 22 Britain's competition watchdog said it
was not going to refer supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's
1.4 billion pound ($1.86 billion) takeover of Home
Retail Plc for further investigation.
* Sainsbury issued a statement saying its deal with Home
Retail was now subject to approval from the Financial Conduct
Authority and Home Retail shareholders.
* The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision on
Friday indicated that its investigation found that the deal
would not hurt competition in the UK.
* The deal, which was backed by Home Retail's board in
April, will help Sainsbury diversify its grocery-heavy
portfolio, analysts have said.
($1 = 0.7547 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil
Nair)