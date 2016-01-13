LONDON Jan 13 The finance chief of British
supermarket Sainsbury's said its takeover approach for
Argos owner Home Retail was not a "must do deal" and it
would not over pay.
Last week Sainsbury's revealed that it had a November bid
approach for Home Retail rejected. It is currently
considering its next move.
"This is a very strategically compelling opportunity and if
done at the right price financially compelling but it's not a
must do deal, it's not a deal that we have to do," Chief
Financial Officer John Rogers told reporters.
"We'll look at this in a very financially disciplined way
and we won't over pay for this transaction."
Sainsbury's has not disclosed the value of its initial cash
and shares approach. Media reports say Sainsbury's offered about
1.1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) but that some Home Retail
investors want 1.6 billion pounds or 200 pence a share. The
stock was trading at 100 pence prior to news of the approach.
Earlier on Wednesday Sainsbury's reported better than
expected Christmas trading.
Under British takeover rules it has until Feb. 2 to make a
firm offer for Home Retail or walk away.
($1 = 0.6930 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)