LONDON Feb 3 Old Mutual Global Investors
, which has a 3.6 percent stake in Argos-owner Home
Retail, said on Wednesday it regards Sainsbury's cash
and shares proposal for its holding to be fair.
British supermarket Sainsbury's has bid 1.3 billion
pounds ($1.9 billion) to take over Home Retail, valuing
each share at 161.3 pence[ID:nL8N15H0ZG.
The investment group, one of Home Retail's largest
shareholders, noted the agreed terms were below the 200 pence
per share level which appeared in remarks it gave to the media
after the initial approach by Sainsbury's to Home Retail became
public knowledge on Jan. 5.
But since then Home Retail has agreed the disposal of its
Homebase business and published its Christmas trading update,
while more detail on the opportunities for Home Retail within
Sainsbury's has been released.
"Following discussions with representatives of both parties,
we have concluded that the terms of the agreed offer are fair,
reflective of the future potential of the Argos business and the
risk still associated with the transformation plan," Old Mutual
said.
Shares in Home Retail were down 0.2 percent at 152.8 pence
at 1043 GMT, while shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.2 percent
at 247.6 pence.
($1 = 0.6918 pounds)
