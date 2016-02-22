LONDON Feb 22 British supermarket Sainsbury's
has been given more time to table a firm bid for
Argos-owner Home Retail after a possible higher rival
offer from South African retail group Steinhoff International
emerged on Friday.
Home Retail said on Monday the Takeover Panel had extended
Tuesday's deadline to formalise Sainsbury's' takeover proposal
to March 18, the same date for Steinhoff to make a firm bid or
walk away.
On Friday Frankfurt-listed Steinhoff, which already has a
retail presence in the UK through Bensons Beds and the Harvey's
furniture chain, proposed an all cash offer of 175 pence for
each Home Retail share.
That was 8.5 percent higher than Sainsbury's cash and shares
proposal worth 161.3 pence, or a total of 1.3 billion pounds
($1.84 billion), when it was made on Feb. 2 that Home Retail had
said it was willing to recommend.
($1 = 0.7071 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)