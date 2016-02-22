LONDON Feb 22 British supermarket Sainsbury's has been given more time to table a firm bid for Argos-owner Home Retail after a possible higher rival offer from South African retail group Steinhoff International emerged on Friday.

Home Retail said on Monday the Takeover Panel had extended Tuesday's deadline to formalise Sainsbury's' takeover proposal to March 18, the same date for Steinhoff to make a firm bid or walk away.

On Friday Frankfurt-listed Steinhoff, which already has a retail presence in the UK through Bensons Beds and the Harvey's furniture chain, proposed an all cash offer of 175 pence for each Home Retail share.

That was 8.5 percent higher than Sainsbury's cash and shares proposal worth 161.3 pence, or a total of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.84 billion), when it was made on Feb. 2 that Home Retail had said it was willing to recommend. ($1 = 0.7071 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)