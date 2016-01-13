LONDON Jan 13 Britain's Home Retail is
in talks to sell its DIY chain Homebase to Australia's
Wesfarmers, Sky News reported, a deal which could make
it easier for Sainsbury's to achieve its ambitions of
buying the group's Argos chain.
The Australian company, which owns Coles supermarkets, is
close to agreeing to pay about 350 million pounds ($506 million)
for Homebase, Sky News said on Wednesday.
Sainsbury's said earlier this month it had made an approach
to buy the whole of Home Retail in November, but its interest
lies mainly in its bigger Argos general merchandise business,
according to the rationale it published earlier on Wednesday.
Home Retail, which rebuffed Sainsbury's initial approach,
updates the market on trading on Thursday. No one was
immediately available to comment from Home Retail.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)