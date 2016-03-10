LONDON, March 10 Home Retail, the
retailer at the centre of a bidding war, said sales at its Argos
stores open over a year fell 1.1 percent in the eight weeks to
Feb. 27, an improvement on the year overall, helped by its
upgraded home delivery service.
The company said on Thursday that the stronger finish to the
year put it on track to report group benchmark profit before tax
in line with the current consensus of market expectations of 93
million pounds ($132 million).
British supermarket Sainsbury's and South African
group Steinhoff International both want to buy Home
Retail, and have been given until March 18 to formalise bids.
On Feb. 27 Home Retail completed the 340 million pounds
disposal of its Homebase home improvement business to Australian
group Wesfarmers, leaving it with just the Argos
business.
($1 = 0.7048 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)