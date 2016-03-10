* Company updates on trading ahead of bid deadline
* Eight week Argos like-for-like sales down 1.1 pct
* Cash balance at end 2015 100 mln ahead of forecasts
* CEO says extra value generated in quarter
(Releads, adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 10 British takeover target Home
Retail reported improved trading at its Argos stores
and a bigger-than-expected cash pile on Thursday, a week before
a deadline for bids.
Supermarket group Sainsbury's and South Africa's
Steinhoff International are pursuing Home Retail,
which said sales at Argos stores open for more than a year fell
by 1.1 percent in the last eight weeks of its financial year to
Feb. 27, an improvement on a 2.6 percent drop for the year.
Chief Executive John Walden said both bids were
"interesting", but Home Retail's board needed to receive them
before it could express a preference.
"We need to wait and understand whether there are firm
offers forthcoming, and then we'll figure out a process," he
said.
Argos' total sales rose 1.9 percent to 515 million pounds
($733 million) in the period, the company said in a statement,
as demand for furniture and sports goods offset lower electrical
product sales.
Like-for-like sales were impacted by the opening of 90 net
new stores over the year, it said.
Walden said he was pleased with the improvement in Argos'
sales performance and the progress the group was making online.
Sales through Internet channels, including reserving items
for store collection and same-day home delivery, grew 13
percent, representing just over half of total Argos sales.
The group ended 2015 with underlying cash of 310 million
pounds on its balance sheet, ahead of analyst forecasts by 100
million pounds. It said net cash at the end of its financial
year was around 625 million pounds, including disposal proceeds.
"That's clear value that any buyer's going to get
immediately, so you would certainly think we have successfully
added more value to the business in the last quarter," Walden
told reporters.
Last month Sainsbury's had a 1.3 billion pounds bid for Home
Retail trumped by Steinhoff. Both suitors have been given until
March 18 to formalise their offers.
Shares in Home Retail, which have jumped by more than 75
percent since news of a possible bid from Sainsbury emerged on
Jan. 5, were trading up 0.1 percent at 180 pence.
Analyst David Jeary at Canaccord Genuity noted that
Steinhoff's 175 pence-a-share offer was currently above
Sainsbury's mixed shares and cash offer, but below the market
price, indicating a higher bid was expected.
"With the shares trading above the Steinhoff offer, the
market is clearly discounting an increased bid (or bids)."
Under UK takeover rules, whichever company bids first
triggers a 53-day extension for their rival, effectively
creating a "game of chicken" as each weighs up a bid.
Home Retail completed the 340 million pounds disposal of its
Homebase home improvement business to Australian group
Wesfarmers last month, leaving it with just the Argos
business.
The company said it was on track to report profit before tax
in line with market expectations of 93 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7029 pounds)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Alexander Smith)