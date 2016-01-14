* Home Retail in advanced talks to sell Homebase to
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 14 Poor sales over Christmas for bid
target Home Retail's Argos chain could strengthen the
appeal of any offer from food retailer Sainsbury's, if
it can convince its own investors that a deal makes sense.
The path for the supermarket to buy Argos became clearer
late on Wednesday when Home Retail said it was close to
selling its Homebase DIY chain to Australian retail group
Wesfarmers for 340 million pounds.
Sainsbury's is focused entirely on the bigger Argos side of
the business because of its online delivery network, with one
analyst calling its surprise swoop on Home Retail either "genius
or madness" when it came to light last week.
Home Retail's Chief Executive John Walden is transforming
Argos into a digital business with market-leading fast delivery
but trading at the stores has long been lacklustre.
Like-for-like sales fell 2.2 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan.
2, a long way short of market expectations of a 0.3 percent
rise, as it suffered a 13 percent reduction in traditional
walk-in sales in December.
A 10 percent increase in digital sales, boosted by heavy
advertising of its new same-day delivery service, was not enough
to compensate.
It cut profit forecasts for the year to end-Feb to the
bottom of analysts' expectations, which range from 92 million to
118 million pounds.
Walden said the market had been challenging, with trading
patterns disrupted by Black Friday discounts in November, but
the modernization process had continued.
"The road may be inconsistent and we've experienced that
recently," he told reporters on Thursday.
"(But) we are optimistic about Argos' future, whether it's
Argos as an independent business or Argos as part of somebody
else."
Shares in Home Retail were trading down 1 percent at 148
pence at 1252 GMT.
Walden said the ball was now firmly in Sainsbury's court. It
has until Feb. 2 to make a firm offer or walk away.
"They haven't given us an offer since the original
approach," he said. "We don't know what's next, if anything."
Sainsbury's said on Wednesday the deal was strategically
compelling, but it wouldn't overpay.
It declined to comment on Thursday about the potential sale
of Homebase.
Media reports say it offered about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) for Home Retail but some investors wanted 1.6 billion
pounds or 200 pence a share.
The British supermarket approached Home Retail just weeks
after Wesfarmers started talks in September, and Homebase was
notably absent in the reason it outlined for its interest on
Wednesday.
But Walden said there was no master plan. "There hasn't been
any plotting or other storyline here," he said.
Analyst Clive Black at Shore capital said with Homebase
potentially off the company's books, an obstacle for Sainsbury's
may have been conveniently removed.
"We are openly torn on this potential deal, but it could be
inspired, inject life into the UK food retailers and bring to an
end a sustained period of sector attrition," he said.
