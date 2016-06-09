LONDON, June 9 Home Retail's Argos
reported its best quarterly sales performance in two years on
Thursday, indicating the distraction of a yet to complete
takeover by supermarket Sainsbury's has not damaged
trade.
The firm said Argos' total sales rose 2.6 percent to 868
million pounds ($1.3 billion) in the 13 weeks to May 28, its
fiscal first quarter, with sales at stores open over a year up
0.1 percent. Gross margin did, however, fall 1 percentage point.
"Argos delivered good total sales growth together with
positive like-for-like growth, representing its strongest sales
growth performance in eight quarters," said Chief Executive John
Walden.
He noted the outcome was achieved against the challenging
backdrop of constrained seasonal product sales due to poor
weather, on top of a deflationary pricing environment.
Home Retail agreed a 1.4 billion pounds takeover deal with
Sainsbury's in April. The transaction is currently being
considered by the competition regulator, which said last month
it would decide by July 25 whether to launch a full
investigation.
Walden said Home Retail was on track to complete the deal in
the third quarter of 2016, echoing Sainsbury's comment on
Wednesday.
"Given the natural distraction that a transaction such as
this can be for our colleagues...I am particularly pleased with
our performance in the quarter," he added.
Shares in Home Retail, up 62 percent so far this year,
closed Wednesday at 161 pence.
Home Retail also said it would need to increase a provision
to redress financial services customers where erroneous excess
fees were collected by 30 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6893 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)