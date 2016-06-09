(Rewrites with comments on financial services provision, share
price)
LONDON, June 9 Argos owner Home Retail
said on Thursday it may need to increase a provision by up to 30
million pounds ($43 million) to compensate financial services
customers who were overcharged, taking the shine off its best
quarterly trading report for two years.
The retailer, which in April agreed to be taken over by
supermarkets operator Sainsbury's, said its financial
services division had identified it erroneously collected excess
fees in relation to the late payment of amounts due from some
customers.
It booked a small charge in its 2015-16 results, published
in April, but now believes a more extensive customer redress
programme is required, necessitating a possible increase in the
provision by around 30 million pounds.
"In the ordinary course of us checking our procedures we
discovered that there was a calculation error in the penalty
charges for customers who were making late payments, so we were
slightly overcharging," Chief Executive John Walden told
reporters.
"We're going to correct that for those customers that were
effected," he said, noting that the number impacted was less
than 10 percent of its active financial services customer base
and the monies involved were a maximum of "double digit pounds"
per customer.
Finance Director Richard Ashton said 30 million pounds was
not a "material" number for Home Retail.
"This is a provision on the balance sheet and our balance
sheet runs into billions of pounds so in that context that's how
we describe it as not material."
Home Retail said catalogue-based retailer Argos's total
sales rose 2.6 percent to 868 million pounds in the 13 weeks to
May 28, its fiscal first quarter, with sales at stores open over
a year up 0.1 percent. Gross margin did, however, fall 1
percentage point.
"Argos delivered good total sales growth together with
positive like-for-like growth, representing its strongest sales
growth performance in eight quarters," said Walden.
He noted the outcome was achieved against the challenging
backdrop of constrained seasonal product sales due to poor
weather, on top of a deflationary pricing environment.
Home Retail agreed a 1.4 billion pounds takeover deal with
Sainsbury's in April. The deal is currently being vetted by the
competition regulator, which said last month it would decide by
July 25 whether to launch a full investigation.
Walden said Home Retail was on track to complete the deal in
the third quarter of 2016, echoing Sainsbury's comment on
Wednesday.
"Given the natural distraction that a transaction such as
this can be for our colleagues...I am particularly pleased with
our performance in the quarter," he added.
Shares in Home Retail, up 62 percent so far this year, were
up 0.6 percent at 162 pence at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
