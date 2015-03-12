LONDON, March 12 Britain's biggest household
goods retailer Home Retail delivered a
weaker-than-expected finish to the year at both its Argos and
Homebase chains, although it said cost controls and improvements
to its margin had helped the bottom line.
The group said it expected pretax profit for the year to be
at the top end of market forecasts of 120 million pounds to 132
million pounds. Analysts on average expected 123 million pounds,
according to Reuters data.
The company said like-for-like sales at its bigger Argos
chain fell 5 percent in the eight weeks to end-February, falling
far short of forecasts of a 0.2 percent fall, reflecting poor
demand for consumer electronic products.
Sales at its Homebase DIY chain on the same measure also
disappointed, dropping by 0.9 percent against predictions for a
rise of 0.4 percent.
