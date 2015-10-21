BRIEF-China Kangda Food says entered into share purchase agreement on 21 April 2017
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
LONDON Oct 21 Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, warned on its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, blaming trading uncertainty ahead of Black Friday and increased investment at its Argos chain.
The firm, which also owns Homebase, said it expected full-year underlying profit before tax to be slightly below the bottom end of the current range of market expectations of 115-140 million pounds ($177-$216 million).
Home Retail also reported a pretax profit of 34.1 million pounds for the six months to August 29.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)
* Deal with group A vendors for a total consideration of HK$331.3 million
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay