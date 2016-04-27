* Home Retail agreed 1.4 bln stg Sainsbury's takeover in
March
* Says does not expect regulator feedback until August
* Home Retail's 2015-16 profit falls 28 pct
(Recasts with comments on competition regulator)
By James Davey
LONDON, April 27 Argos-owner Home Retail
, which agreed last month to be taken over by British
supermarket Sainsbury's, said on Wednesday it did not
expect to hear what the competition regulator thinks of the deal
until August.
The home and general merchandise retailer's board
recommended a 1.4 billion pound ($2.04 bln) cash and shares bid
from Sainsbury's last month. The deal is expected to complete in
the third quarter of this year, assuming there is no major
intervention from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).
Some analysts fear the deal could yet be delayed by a long
wait for regulatory approval.
"The likely timetable for us for having any feedback, at the
very earliest it's going to be some time in the summer ...
probably August would be our best guess," Home Retail's Finance
Director Richard Ashton told reporters.
"We would think that we wouldn't have issues over time but
it's too early to tell," Chief Executive John Walden added.
A spokeswoman for the CMA said Home Retail and Sainsbury's
were currently in an informal pre-notification phase with the
parties voluntarily providing information.
After that process concludes the regulator will launch a
formal "Phase 1" up to 40 working days inquiry, after which it
can either clear the deal, seek remedies or move to a "Phase 2"
24-week investigation.
Sainsbury's wants Argos to accelerate its growth by creating
Britain's largest general merchandise retail business and by
expanding its online presence.
On Wednesday Home Retail reported a 28 percent fall in
annual profit, reflecting tough markets and increased
investment.
It made an underlying pretax profit of 94.7 million pounds
for the year to Feb. 27, down from the 132.1 million pounds made
in 2014-15. However, it beat analysts' average forecast of 93
million pounds.
Sainsbury's would have been well aware of market
expectations for Home Retail's profit.
Group sales fell 1 percent to 5.67 billion pounds. They were
flat at Argos and down 3 percent at home improvement retailer
Homebase.
Shares in Home Retail, up 71 percent so far this year, were
down 0.6 percent at 169.3 pence at 0939 GMT.
In February Home Retail sold Homebase to Australian group
Wesfarmers for 340 million pounds. Wesfarmers intends
to rebrand the chain as Bunnings and invest 500 million pounds
refurbishing its 265 stores.
Home Retail said recommendation of Sainsbury's offer
resulted in an exceptional goodwill impairment charge of 852
million pounds, leading to a total loss after tax for the
2015-16 year of 808 million pounds.
The goodwill, which has remained unchanged for decades, had
to be aligned to the value of Sainsbury's offer.
Walden declined to comment when asked if Home Retail/Argos'
top management wanted to stay after the Sainsbury's takeover.
($1 = 0.6868 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)