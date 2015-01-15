* Argos and Homebase miss sales targets
* Reiterates profit guidance
* Shares down 7 percent
(Adds reaction and CEO quotes)
LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's biggest household goods
retailer Home Retail missed sales forecasts for its
Argos and Homebase chains over Christmas as the shopping frenzy
sparked by Black Friday skewed demand later in the holiday
season.
The U.S.-imported sales day took hold in Britain in a major
way in 2014. Argos saw its sales jump 45 percent on Nov. 28 when
13.5 million people visited its digital channels and thousands
more its stores to snap up discounted electrical goods and
products.
Several retailers have since said however that the cost was
a sharp drop off in demand in the following weeks and an
expectation for continued discounts, posing a threat to
profitability.
Home Retail said it had taken a much more cautious approach
to discounting. As a result, sales from Argos stores open over a
year were up 0.1 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan. 3, well below
the 2 percent growth that had been expected by analysts.
With Homebase sales only up 0.6 percent, against a forecast
of 4.1 percent, shares in the group were down 7 percent in early
morning trading, although the focus on margins meant it still
expected to hit its full-year profit before tax target.
Argos gross margins were up around 25 basis points, which
analysts at Investec said marked the first time they had grown
in the Christmas quarter in seven years.
"It would (have been) easy to get into a position where
everything is on sale and everything gets cherry picked and you
end up with a real profit problem and that was the challenge we
tried to avoid," Chief Executive John Walden told reporters.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store, has said it
will seek to temper the way it approaches Black Friday this year
and Walden said he expected others to follow their approach by
taking a more cautious approach to what goes on sale.
"I suspect what you will see is people try to be more
selective about what is on sale and try to do a bit more in
balancing the things that make money versus the things that may
not," he said.
Shares in Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement
retailer which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France, and retailer Dixons
Carphone, were both down about 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by James Davey and Vincent
Baby)