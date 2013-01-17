BRIEF-Wojas May revenue down 2.6 pct yoy
* MAY REVENUE 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2.6 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Jan 17 Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, raised its full-year profit expectations after posting a 2.7 percent rise in third quarter sales at its Argos business.
The group, which in October unveiled a plan to reposition its Argos operation from a catalogue-led business to a digitally-led business, said on Thursday pretax profit would be 10 million pounds ($15.99 million) ahead of current market consensus of 73 million.
Argos sales at stores open more than a year rose 2.7 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan. 5, ahead of a consensus forecast of a 0.2 percent rise, and a 1.4 percent rise in its second quarter.
Underlying sales in the period at its home improvement retail arm Homebase fell 3.9 percent, worse than an analyst consensus of a 2.1 percent decline.
* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO PERFORM QUARTERLY CORRECTION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS WIG20, WIG20TR, MWIG40, SWIG80, WIG30 AND WIG30TR AS OF END OF TRADING DAY OF JUNE 16