Nov 3 Vacation rentals website HomeAway Inc
sued San Francisco on Monday seeking an injunction to
stop the city from enforcing new rules passed last month that
the firm says are discriminatory and hand control of the market
to local competitor Airbnb.
San Francisco had previously sued landlords for evicting
tenants in order to rent out rooms via increasingly popular
websites such as Airbnb and HomeAway, which both promote
themselves as offering reasonably priced accommodations in
nearly 200 countries while letting hosts earn extra income.
But last month the city changed its rules for some rentals
in a move that Austin, Texas-based HomeAway said was part of a
"single-minded goal to legalize" San Francisco-based Airbnb.
HomeAway said the law, which among other things requires
subletters to prove they live in their homes nine months of the
year, violates the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce
clause and discriminates against non-resident firms and
individuals that advertise short-term rentals.
"HomeAway feels a duty to fight for the entire short-term
rental industry and the rights of all property owners, including
the owners of the 1,200 San Francisco properties who advertise
on HomeAway," co-founder Carl Shepherd said in a statement.
An Airbnb spokesman said the company was focused on fair
rules which allow regular people to share the home in which they
live. "If other companies feel differently, that's up to them,"
said the spokesman, Nick Papas, in response to the lawsuit.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors did not immediately
respond to a message seeking comment.
The issue of who has control over short-term rentals is
particularly sensitive in San Francisco, where a booming local
economy led by the high-tech industry has forced up housing
costs.
The city's mayor, Ed Lee, has close ties to the tech
industry and has been a political champion for Airbnb, a stance
that has pitted him against other officials and housing activist
groups.
The short-term home-rental websites, which help landlords
list rooms and take a cut of the payments, operate in a legal
gray area in many U.S. markets. San Francisco, for example, had
previously outlawed rentals lasting fewer than 30 days.
New York state's attorney general said last month that most
New York City listings of private homes for rent on Airbnb
violate state zoning and sublet laws.
