(Adds executive and comments, share prices, HomeAway EBITDA
forecast, details on post-merger strategy, Breakingviews link,
background, bylines)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Ankit Ajmera
Nov 4 Expedia Inc on Wednesday said it
agreed to buy vacation rental site HomeAway Inc for
about $3.9 billion in cash and stock, in a move that could ramp
up competition with apartment-sharing startup Airbnb.
Expedia, the world's largest online travel agency by
bookings, said it expects the deal to close in the first quarter
of 2016 subject to regulatory approval. It expects the takeover
will hurt its earnings per share next year but boost results in
the long run.
The news marks the largest acquisition in Expedia's history
and the latest in a buying spree since 2014, in which the
company bought Orbitz Worldwide Inc for $1.3 billion and
Travelocity for $280 million.
More importantly, the deal brings into focus the rise of
alternative lodging, a market that Expedia values at around $100
billion. It agreed to pay a roughly 20-percent premium above
HomeAway's share price.
Expedia's stock rose nearly 3 percent in after-market trade.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Tuna Amobi called the purchase
"transformational," saying it lets Expedia "participate in the
sharing economy, which might be the next frontier" for leisure
travel.
While Expedia now markets hotel rooms, overlapping little
with Airbnb, analysts have warned that competition with the
startup could become fierce by 2018.
Airbnb is expected to double bookings to about 80 million
nights this year alone. By contrast, Expedia booked
some 150 million nights in 2014.
In an interview, Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi
said HomeAway will become "more aggressive" in marketing urban
apartment shares that face off with Airbnb.
By contrast, beach and ski rentals account for a large
portion of HomeAway's bookings.
HomeAway's business model has also differed from that of
Airbnb, which lets homeowners add listings for free but charges
travelers a service fee. Transactions occur on site.
HomeAway instead lets homeowners and property managers pay
to advertise listings, with many transactions occurring
off-site. However, it has announced that all listings would be
available for direct booking by the end of next year, and it is
adding a traveler fee.
"We are going to help HomeAway accelerate in its transition
from a listings model to a booking model," Khosrowshahi said,
adding this will help it compete with Airbnb.
Expedia expects HomeAway to operate somewhat autonomously.
It believes HomeAway will earn about $350 million in 2018 before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, up from $119.3
million in 2014, both on an adjusted basis.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Bernard Orr and Ken
Wills)