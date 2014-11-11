Nov 11 Many U.S. home buyers are returning to
the market after almost a year as interest rates stabilize and
regulators propose more relaxed rules on mortgage lending.
U.S. homebuilders D.R. Horton Inc and Toll Brothers
Inc reported jumps in orders this week at rates not seen
since last year.
"We're definitely seeing a lot more purchase business than
we have in the past," said Matt Hackett, underwriting manager at
Equity Now, a New York-based mortgage lender.
Interest rates fell in October to their lowest since June
2013 after rising steadily for the past year. Although up
slightly since, they are still at historic lows.
New rules proposed will allow Americans to buy homes with
down payments as low as 3 percent.
"The buyers realize that they're never going to get this
kind of low interest rate environment," said David Crowe, chief
economist at the National Association of Home Builders.
Wayne Wellington, a 47-year old inspector at the Broward
County housing authority in Florida, said he wanted to upgrade
his current house for a larger property before rates spiked.
"Interest rates look like they're on the verge of moving up
a little bit and I've got to capitalize now on these wonderful
rates," he told Reuters.
The improvement in buyer sentiment is bringing much needed
relief to homebuilders, which reported an underwhelming spring
selling season this year. Spring selling is to homebuilders what
the holiday season is to retailers.
"First-time home buyers are the ones missing from the
marketplace (and) part of the reason we've had a relatively slow
recovery in housing. Some relaxation in the overly restrictive
lending standards will bring the first-time home buyer back,"
Crowe said.
The Dow Jones U.S. home construction index rose
about 4 percent this year to Monday's close, after doubling
between January 2012 and January 2014.
Five of the largest U.S. homebuilders - D.R. Horton, Toll
Brothers, Lennar Corp, PulteGroup Inc and KB
Home - trade below their intrinsic values, according to
StarMine.
The StarMine model measures how much a stock should be worth
when considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)