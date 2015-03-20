March 20 U.S. homebuilders are gearing up for a
sharp rise in demand this spring as Americans become more
confident about keeping their jobs and are encouraged by easing
access to credit.
Several homebuilders resorted to bigger discounts to attract
buyers during last year's spring selling season, which is to the
builders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers.
Lennar Corp, Toll Brothers Inc and KB Home
, among the top six builders, together reported an
average 19 percent increase in orders in the latest quarter, up
from 3.3 percent in the same period last year.
That suggests that a drop in housing starts in February had
more to do with unusually harsh winter weather than weakness in
underlying demand.
Lennar, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder after D.R. Horton Inc
, said on Thursday it expected single-family housing
starts and permits to rebound "shortly".
"An early read from this year's spring selling season
suggests that the market is continuing to improve at a very
steady pace," Chief Executive Stuart Miller said.
D.R. Horton and PulteGroup Inc have not yet reported
quarterly orders.
The market has also been boosted by steps taken by the
federal government to ease access to credit - for instance by
lowering the premiums on loans insured by the Federal Housing
Administration.
"Lenders are, in fact, opening their doors a bit wider,"
said Stan Humphries, chief economist at real estate website
Zillow.com, adding that this would help first-time buyers.
"We're a long way from again letting credit get too loose,
but we'll need to remain vigilant not to repeat the mistakes of
the recent past," he said.
Mortgage rates remain around historic lows, even after the
Federal Reserve scrapped its bond-buying program designed to
keep long-term interest rates down.
Any Fed rate increase this year is unlikely impact housing
demand, said David Crowe, chief economist at the National
Association of Home Builders, who expects home prices to rise
5-7 percent this year compared with 7.4 percent in 2014.
The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.78 percent last
week, according to mortgage insurer Freddie Mac, compared with
4.32 percent in the same period a year earlier.
"An increase in mortgage applications to builders in
February over strong January bodes well for new home purchases
this year," said Lynn Fisher, vice president of research and
economics at the Mortgage Bankers Association.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)