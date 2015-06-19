June 19 A six-year lull in deal making among
U.S. homebuilders may be drawing to an end as companies look to
bulk up on ready-to-build land to feed a surge in demand from
home buyers.
Most homebuilders had shied away from stockpiling land in
the past few years as a choppy economic recovery offered little
clarity on when demand would stabilize.
But that may be about to change.
The Ryland Group Inc and Standard Pacific Corp
merger announced earlier this week - the first big deal
since PulteGroup Inc's buyout of Centex in 2009 - is a
sign of things to come.
Also, U.S. permits for future home construction surged to a
near eight-year high in May, suggesting the recovery in the
housing market and the broader economy is gaining momentum.
A Federal Reserve rate increase could push companies to
close deals quickly as borrowing will become more expensive.
Mid-cap builders that went public recently such as Tri
Pointe Homes Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp and
William Lyon Homes are expected to be more active
dealmakers than their larger peers.
"The smaller builders where you do have some private equity
ownership, limited trading volumes and the desire to grow,
that's where you are more likely to see mergers," said Holger
Boerner, a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments.
Fidelity owns shares in several homebuilders including D.R.
Horton Inc and PulteGroup, the No.1 and No.3 U.S.
homebuilders, respectively.
Housing experts said favored buyouts will be ones that offer
access to customers of varied age groups and to sizeable land
assets, especially in hotbeds such as California, Texas, and
North and South Carolina.
The newly public players could look to buy builders in new
regional markets, said Alex Barron, senior research analyst at
Texas-based Housing Research Center LLC.
Taylor Morrison might look to southeastern states. William
Lyon, which currently builds only in the west coast, could head
east or even to Texas, Barron said.
Shares of Tri Pointe, Taylor Morrison and William Lyon have
fallen 7.4 percent on average in the past year, compared with a
10 percent rise in those of the top three builders, D.R. Horton,
PulteGroup and Lennar Corp.
The bigger companies already have a sizable presence in
pivotal markets are less likely to indulge in dealmaking,
housing experts said.
Taylor Morrison, PulteGroup and Lennar declined to comment,
while William Lyon, Tri Pointe and D.R. Horton did not respond
to emails seeking comment.
(Editing by Sweta Singh and Sayantani Ghosh)