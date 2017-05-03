(Adds downgrade from S&P)
TORONTO May 2 Canada's biggest non-bank lender,
Home Capital Group Inc, has delayed its first-quarter
earnings to after close of market on May 11, the company said in
a statement on Tuesday.
Home Capital, which secured emergency funding last week
after investors pulled out nearly three quarters of its
deposits, said the delay would give the management time to
update events that have occurred since the close of the first
quarter..
Ratings agency Standard & Poors downgraded the long term
credit ratings of the company to 'B-' from 'B+', citing
heightened liquidity risk.
S&P also revised Home Capital's creditwatch implications to
'developing' from 'negative', reflecting the possibility of a
further downgrade as a result of funding concerns and
weaker-than-expected performance. bit.ly/2p6DbMy
Home Capital was scheduled to release earnings after close
of market on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Abinaya
Vijayaraghavan; Editing by James Dalgleish)