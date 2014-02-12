TORONTO Feb 12 Home Capital Group, a Canadian mortgage lender, said on Wednesday it would split its stock and reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and a 14 percent dividend rise.

The Toronto-based company earned C$68.8 million ($62.61 million), or C$1.97 a share, in the quarter, up from C$59.0 million, or C$1.70 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.