PRAGUE, March 1 Home Credit, which specialises
in consumer loans in emerging markets, swung to a full-year
profit of 210 million euros ($221.38 million), the Czech group
said on Wednesday.
The company said its performance was helped by a more stable
Russian market and sustained growth in Asia.
In 2015, the company, which is controlled by the richest
Czech businessman, Petr Kellner, reported a 42 million euro
loss.
Loan volume jumped by 76 percent year-on-year to 11.54
billion euros, while the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL)
dropped to 6.1 percent last year from 10 percent in 2015.
Home Credit is the leading point-of-sale lender, providing
finance for customers buying durable goods, in China, Russia,
Vietnam and Philippines.
($1 = 0.9486 euros)
