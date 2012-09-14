* Retailer will close all seven big box stores, cut jobs
* Company will retain two specialty stores in Tianjin
* Says closures will not affect earnings forecast
* Shifting to online retailing with top websites
By Dhanya Skariachan and Siddharth Cavale
Sept 13 Home Depot Inc, the world's
largest home improvement chain, will close all seven of its big
box stores and cut 850 jobs in China as the retailer changes its
focus in the Chinese market to online and specialty stores.
The company will retain two recently opened specialty stores
in Tianjin and is "developing relationships with several of
China's leading e-commerce websites," it said in a statement
late on Thursday.
"China is a do-it-for-me market, not a do-it-yourself
market, so we have to adjust," Home Depot spokeswoman Paula
Drake told Reuters late on Thursday.
The company made its first foray into the rapidly-growing
Chinese market in late 2006 through its acquisition of a
12-store Chinese chain called The Home Way.
However, it has struggled to expand ever since as it was a
relatively late entrant into the market behind other
international chains such as Britain's Kingfisher Plc
which ventured into the world's most populous country in the
late 1990s.
The company expects to incur a $160 million charge in the
third quarter as a result of the closures, but said this will
not affect its full-year earnings forecast.
Home Depot said it will continue to employ about 170
associates in China working in the sourcing offices in Shanghai
and Shenzhen.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company closed up 2 percent at
$58.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.