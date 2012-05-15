May 15 Home Depot Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales as a warm winter prompted
many homeowners to take up renovation projects earlier than
usual this year.
Spring is traditionally the biggest selling season of the
year for home improvement chains. But this year, homeowners
stepped out earlier to take advantage of the unseasonably warm
winter weather across the United States.
Sales at the world's largest home improvement chain rose 5.9
percent to about $17.81 billion in the first quarter ended on
April 29, but fell short of the analysts' average estimate of
$17.96 billion.
Still, Home Depot's net earnings rose to $1.04 billion, or
68 cents a share, from $812 million, or 50 cents a share, a year
earlier. The results include a benefit of 3 cents a share from
the termination of its guarantee of a senior secured loan.