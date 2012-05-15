* Q1 EPS ex-items 65 cents, meeting estimates
* Sales rise but fall short of Wall Street expectations
* Raises outlook for the year
* Shares down almost 2 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan and Martinne Geller
May 15 Home Depot Inc posted quarterly
sales that fell short of Wall Street's heightened expectations
on Tuesday after demand slowed in April following a jump in home
improvement projects spurred by an unusually warm winter.
But results were stronger than the company expected, as the
warm weather pushed forward a significant amount of sales that
would have normally occurred in the second quarter.
And despite recent encouraging signs about the U.S. housing
market, the company said it has not fully recovered from the
housing crash.
"Adjusting for weather impacts and the pull-forward of
activity, the quarter's results were encouraging and consistent
with our view that growth this year will be reflective of broad
GDP growth, rather than a recovery in the housing market," said
Home Depot Chief Executive Frank Blake on a conference call.
Spring is traditionally the biggest selling season of the
year for home improvement chains. But this year, customers began
projects early, the company said. That fueled investor optimism
which lifted sales expectations past the company's own outlook.
Home Depot's sales rose 5.9 percent to $17.81 billion in the
first quarter ended on April 29, missing analysts' average
estimate of $17.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Same-store sales, or sales open at least a year, rose
5.8 percent globally, and 6.1 percent in the United States.
After the unusually warm weather in February and March, Wall
Street analysts were looking for a global same-store sales rise
of 6.5 percent in the quarter, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel
said.
"A 5.8 percent increase in (same-store) sales is a very good
number, but expectations are the name of the game, and they had
gotten a little high," said Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich.
Home Depot shares, which had gained more than 18 percent
this year through Monday, were down 1.7 percent in midday trade.
SPRING PROJECTS
Home Depot estimated that weather lifted U.S. same-store
sales by 3 percentage points, with as much as a third of that
being sales that would have otherwise occurred during the second
quarter. The company said second-quarter same-store sales growth
should be lower than the first quarter.
The average transaction price at Home Depot rose 2.2 percent
to $54.51 in the quarter.
Same-store sales rose 6.2 percent in February, 6 percent in
March and 5.4 percent in April. The U.S. market saw a similar
slowdown in April, rising only 5.6 percent, after gains of 7.2
percent in February and 5.8 percent in March.
The lower-than-expected sales at Home Depot caused JPMorgan
analyst Christopher Horvers to lower his sales estimates for
smaller rival Lowe's, to 4 percent growth from a prior
estimate of 5 percent growth. Lowe's plans to report quarterly
results next week.
Home Depot saw strength in seasonal products like lawn
mowers, grills and planters, while plumbing and kitchen supplies
were weaker.
The company's net earnings rose to $1.04 billion, or 68
cents a share, from $812 million, or 50 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Home Depot earned 65 cents a share, meeting
analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Home Depot was quicker to cut costs than rival Lowe's
, and has benefited as housing demand picks up in regions
where it has a heavy presence. It has also gained from opening
more centralized distribution facilities.
The company expects sales to pick up later in the year. It
sees fiscal-year sales rising about 4.6 percent, up from its
prior outlook calling for a 4 percent increase. It raised its
profit outlook for the year to $2.90 a share from a prior
forecast of $2.79 a share.
The outlook implies a 1 percent to 2 percent rise in
same-store sales for the rest of the year, which is probably
conservative, UBS analyst Michael Lasser said.
Shares of Home Depot were down 86 cents, or 1.7 percent, at
$49.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.