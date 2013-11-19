Nov 19 Home Depot Inc : * The Home Depot announces third quarter results; raises fiscal year 2013

guidance * Q3 earnings per share $0.95 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $19.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.18 billion * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $3.72 * Sees FY 2013 sales up about 5.6 percent * Says comparable store sales, on a 52-week like for like basis, are expected

to be up approximately 7.0 percent for the year * Says "our third quarter results reflect the continuing improvement in the

housing market" * Says on a like for like basis, comparable store sales for the third quarter

of fiscal 2013 were positive 7.4 percent * Says raised its fiscal 2013 diluted earnings-per-share guidance * Qtrly comp sales for u.s. stores were positive 8.2 percent * FY earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view $78.69 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says intends to repurchase $2.1 billion of additional shares in the fourth

* Says intends to repurchase $2.1 billion of additional shares in the fourth

quarter of fiscal 2013