Aug 14 Home Depot Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world's
largest home improvement chain kept a tight lid on costs to
offset weakness in sales.
Net earnings rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.01 a share, in the
second quarter ended July 29 from $1.36 billion, or 86 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 97 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 1.7 percent to $20.57 billion, but fell short of
the analysts' average estimate of $20.74 billion.
The second quarter is typically the most important selling
period for home improvement chains, but unseasonably warm
weather early in the year pulled some demand into the first
quarter.