* Quarterly sales and earnings beat Wall Street estimates
* Sales to contractors outpace those to consumers
* Shares hit all-time high
By Dhanya Skariachan
May 21 Home Depot Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its sales and
profit outlook for the year on Tuesday as the world's largest
home improvement chain benefited from a nascent recovery in the
U.S. housing market.
The news pushed the retailer's shares up as much as 3.4
percent to an all-time high and gave fresh evidence that the
U.S. housing market was improving after years of weakness.
For the first time since 2008, sales to contractors and
professional customers grew at a faster pace than those to
regular homeowners and other shoppers, Chief Executive Officer
Frank Blake said on a conference call.
"This quarter's outperformance from the pro segment is a
positive sign" of a housing recovery, Blake said.
A bubble in the U.S. housing market was at the core of the
2007-2009 financial crisis. During the downturn, Home Depot's
sales at established stores fell more than 20 percent in such
markets as Florida and California. In recent quarters, the
company has gotten a boost as housing markets have rebounded in
regions where it has a heavy presence.
"In the first quarter, we saw less favorable weather
compared to last year, but we continue to see benefit from a
recovering housing market that drove a stronger-than-expected
start to the year for our business," Blake said.
Recent government data showed permits for single-family
homes rose 3 percent to 617,000 in April, the highest since May
2008, while newly issued building permits, a gauge of future
construction, rose 14.3 percent.
SALES STRENGTH
Despite cooler-than-usual weather in many parts of the
United States at the start of the spring selling season, Home
Depot's sales rose 7.4 percent to $19.12 billion in the first
quarter ended on May 5. That topped the analysts' average
estimate of $18.68 billion.
Better pricing and customer service have helped Home Depot
take market share from smaller rival Lowe's Cos. The
industry leader has also gained from tailoring its marketing to
local areas, centralizing distribution centers and shifting more
workers to jobs where they serve customers directly.
Sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year rose 4.3
percent, including a 4.8 percent increase in the United States.
Many on Wall Street expect same-store sales at Lowe's to be
weaker than Home Depot's for the 16th straight quarter when the
smaller chain reports results on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said he expected Home
Depot's sales to accelerate this year "given the company's
strong internal momentum and a developing external tailwind in
housing." He has an "outperform" rating on the stock.
At the end of 2012, Home Depot had 19 percent of the U.S.
home improvement retail market and Lowe's had 16.7 percent, data
from Euromonitor International showed.
Under Blake, Home Depot was quicker than Lowe's to cut costs
in the years after the housing collapse.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $1.2 billion, or 83
cents a share, from $1 billion, or 68 cents a share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 77 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year, the company now expects earnings of $3.52 a
share, up from its prior outlook of $3.37. It forecast a sales
increase of about 2.8 percent, up from previous expectations of
a 2 percent rise.
Shares of Home Depot were up 2.8 percent at $78.89 in
morning trading after rising as high as $79.40 earlier in the
session.