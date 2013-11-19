Nov 19 Home Depot Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday as the world's largest home improvement chain continued to benefit from a recovery in the U.S. housing market.

Net earnings in the third quarter rose to $1.4 billion, or 95 cents a share, from $947 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.4 percent to $19.5 billion.