Feb 23 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by a recovery in the housing market.

Net earnings rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan.31, from $1.38 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $20.98 billion from $19.16 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)