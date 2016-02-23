* 4th-qtr sales rise better-than-expected
* Expects 2016 sales to grow 5.1-6.0 pct
* Says mild weather added $100 mln sales
* Shares up as much as 3.5 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 23 Home Depot Inc, the world's
largest home improvement chain, reported better-than-expected
sales, boosted by an improving housing market and mild weather
in the holiday quarter that encouraged customers continue
outdoor activities and home renovations.
Shares of the company, which also raised its quarterly
dividend by 17 percent and announced a $5 billion share buyback
plan, rose as much as 3.5 percent in morning trading on Tuesday.
Home Depot is benefiting from a pent-up demand for houses
after the 2008 financial recession. Low interest rates and
growth in jobs, wage and credit are also spurring customers to
spend more on renovating homes.
Warmer-than-average weather during the holidays also helped
Home Depot drive sales across a number of outdoor categories as
activities such as gardening carried on for much longer,
Conlumino analyst Carter Harrison said.
Favorable weather trends in the quarter helped sales growth
by about $100 million, Ted Decker, executive vice president of
Merchandising, said on a conference call.
Net sales rose 9.5 percent to $20.98 billion in the fourth
quarter.
Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 8.9 percent
in the United States in the quarter ended Jan. 31. Analysts on
average expected sales to rise 5.3 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
The results bucked a broader retail trend of disappointing
holiday quarter sales as shoppers spent more on big-ticket items
such as home improvement and automobiles, instead of
discretionary items such as apparel.
Sales of items priced above $900 rose 11.9 percent in the
quarter, while those below $50 rose 3.8 percent, Decker said.
The appliances, tools and building material businesses
posted double-digit comparable sales, while those for outdoor
garden, paint, kitchen and bath were in mid-single digits, he
added.
"Home Depot remains a beacon of strength in an increasingly
bumpy macro and retail backdrop," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote
in a note, raising their price target by $10 to $145.
Home Depot's strong performance has set a high bar for rival
Lowe's Cos Inc, which reports results on Wednesday.
Home Depot said it expected 2016 sales to grow by 5.1-6.0
percent, which translates to $93.03-$93.83 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting $93.12 billion. Comparable sales are
expected to grow 3.7-4.5 percent, the company said.
Net earnings rose 6.6 percent to $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per
share, in the fourth quarter, above analysts' average estimate
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Don Sebastian)