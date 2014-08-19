Aug 19 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly sales as customers spent more on home repairs after a severe North American winter.

Home Depot's net income rose to $2.05 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3 from $1.79 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $23.81 billion from $22.52 billion.

Comparable store sales increased 5.8 percent, while U.S. same-store sales rose 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)