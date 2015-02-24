(Adds company comments, financial details, updates share price)
By Nandita Bose and Siddharth Cavale
Feb 24 Home Depot Inc, the world's No. 1
home improvement chain, posted a better-than-expected rise in
quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday but the company warned
that a strong dollar will likely hurt 2015 earnings.
Chairman and Chief Executive Craig Menear said if the U.S.
dollar stays at current levels the company expects a negative
impact of $1 billion to 2015 sales growth and a hit to earnings
of 6 cents a share for the year.
Home Depot shares were up 3 percent at $115.67 in midmorning
after rising as much as 5 percent.
Profit beat expectations as an improving job market
encouraged Americans to spend more on renovations. Earlier on
Tuesday, luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised the low end
of its full-year home delivery forecast as housing demand
strengthened.
U.S. homebuilders remain upbeat about market conditions,
according to a survey by the National Association of Home
Builders published last week.
Home Depot also said it would buy back $18 billion of its
shares, replacing a $17 billion buyback authorized in 2013.
The company said it expects full-year 2015 earnings of $5.11
to $5.17 per share, after accounting for share buybacks and
sales growth of 3.5 to 4.7 percent.
But its fiscal 2015 earnings guidance does not include an
accrual for losses related to last year's data breach, which may
include liabilities to payment card networks for reimbursements
of card fraud costs.
Home Depot's data systems were breached between April and
September, when hackers stole about 56 million payment cards.
The company said net costs related to the breach
are pegged at $33 million so far.
Home Depot's same-store sales rose 7.9 percent in the fiscal
fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, beating the average analyst
estimate of 5.5 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Comparable sales increased 8.9 percent in the United States,
where Home Depot has more than 85 percent of its 2,269 stores.
Net income rose 36 percent to $1.38 billion, or $1.05 per
share, in the quarter. Excluding items, the company earned $1.00
per share.
Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $19.16 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 89 cents per
share on revenue of $18.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Home Depot also raised its quarterly dividend to 59 cents
per share from 47.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in
Bengaluru; editing by Savio D'Souza and Matthew Lewis)