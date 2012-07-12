* Q2 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.32

July 12 Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd , a residential mortgage servicer that went public in February, posted a second-quarter profit marginally above analysts' estimates, helped by a drop in mortgage defaults, sending shares up 7 percent before the bell.

For the latest quarter, the company posted net income of $4.7 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $17,000, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue was $23.9 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 32 cents per share on revenue of $20.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Earnings benefited from decreases in delinquencies and advances to UPB (unpaid principal balances) which reduces our interest expense," President John Van Vlack said in a statement.

During the quarter, delinquencies fell to 21 percent of unpaid principal balances, the company said.

Mortgage servicers collect mortgage payments from borrowers and foreclose on properties. They also make advances to mortgage owners when a loan goes bad to cover the principal and interest payments.

The company added $2.9 billion in unpaid principal balance to its portfolio through its acquisition of mortgage servicing assets related to non-agency mortgage loans from Ocwen Financial Corp.

The company said it is also looking to grow its portfolio of servicing assets further.

"We expect to complete a second flow purchase on August 1... to replenish and grow our portfolio by drawing on Ocwen's portfolio which exceeds $100 billion of UPB of servicing owned," Van Vlack said.

Shares of the Cayman Islands-based company rose 7 percent to $15 in premarket trade.