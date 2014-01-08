By Michelle Conlin
Jan 8 For six years, Ingrid Boak, who travels a
lot for work as a racehorse trainer, ignored mail from her
homeowner association.
Boak, of Lexington, Kentucky, says the letters were requests
for $48 in annual fees for upkeep of the tidy neighborhood of
one-story brick homes. Because she didn't use the clubhouse or
pool, or participate in social activities sponsored by the
association, she didn't think she needed to pay. Last September,
while she was away, a neighbor called to tell her about a
handwritten sign tacked to her front door. It said her house had
been sold.
Masterson Station Neighborhood Association had foreclosed on
her $120,000 home because she had $288 in unpaid dues, according
to the association's lawyer, Nathan Billings. Boak was sent
nearly 30 notices before her property was foreclosed on, he
said; the dues were mandatory association fees.
Boak says she does not remember seeing a foreclosure notice,
and no one served her papers in person. She likens the
experience to her father's in East Germany, where the communist
state took away property rights. "Now I'm 75, and the same thing
is happening to me, in America," she says. With her once-good
credit damaged, she is unable to buy another house, and now
rents her old one from the new owner for $900 a month.
The Community Associations Institute, an advocacy group for
homeowner associations, says foreclosures are a last resort, but
also a matter of fairness: Neighbors who pay shouldn't be
penalized by neighbors who don't. "It's a community, but it has
to be run like a business," says spokesman Frank Rathbun.
FEWER POTHOLES, FEWER RIGHTS
Homeowner associations first took off in the 1970s as local
governments looked for a way to offload costly services, such as
snow removal and road repair. Municipalities have encouraged
their growth since through tax incentives and zoning laws.
Today some 63 million Americans live in homeowner
associations, up from 2.1 million in 1970. Four out of five
buyers of new homes, including condominiums, end up in such
communities.
Supporters point out that they provide services and
amenities that preserve the community's character and property
values. Some 70 percent of residents say they have a positive
experience living in them, according to the Community
Associations Institute.
"I live in a community association that provides a wonderful
home for me and my family, a wonderful neighborhood and
community pool, and that's the way many Americans feel," says
Robert Nordlund, a resident of Calabasas, California, and
founder of Association Reserves, which helps associations with
budget and operational issues.
But people who buy houses in an association often don't
bother to read the agreements that spell out what covenants
owners are obliged to observe. They may unknowingly forfeit the
right to fly a flag in the front yard, let a shrub grow any old
size, or allow their kids to shoot hoops in the driveway.
Homeowner associations typically have the right to place liens
against wayward residents. Either through a court or
state-regulated process, they can then foreclose on houses worth
hundreds of thousands of dollars even for a few hundred dollars
of unpaid debt, much like a municipality can for unpaid property
taxes or a bank for a few missed mortgage payments.
FAILURE OF FUNDING
Foreclosures on delinquent properties by homeowner
associations were almost unheard of before the financial crisis
of 2008. Now lawyers and real estate researchers say they are
becoming more common as association funding bases shrink because
of previously foreclosed homes' standing empty.
About 70 percent of association-governed communities are
underfunded, up 12.5 percent from 10 years ago, according to
Association Reserves. The average association has financial
reserve accounts - the amount required to maintain
infrastructure and common areas - that are only funded at 52
percent, down from 60 percent a decade ago, its research shows.
Tyler Berding, an attorney whose firm is consulting with a
San Francisco condo homeowner association, suggests the problem
is one of governance. "It's very much akin to the public pension
crisis," he said. "Homeowners' associations are simply not
putting enough money away to make the repairs and replacements
they will have to make over time." The condo in question is
having to levy a $70,000 special assessment against each
resident to restore the building.
DOG DNA TESTING
Another reason for underfunding is the inexperience of
administrators, often volunteers from the community itself who
possess some of the same powers as banks and governments but
operate with little of the oversight. Even though these board
members oversee what are often multi-million-dollar operations,
they require no licensing or training to do their jobs.
Without that discipline, many are now responding to the
homeowner association funding crisis by aggressively going after
residents for unpaid bills and penalizing them for infractions
that would have been overlooked in the past.
Brian Hanrahan of Columbia, Maryland, had a truck that was
running fine. But his condominium association board, believing
otherwise, towed it away, using a rule that allowed the removal
of inoperable vehicles. The association slapped him with a $200
bill for the towing, which Hanrahan decided to fight in court.
The ensuing litigation cost the association about $175,000.
In court documents it said about $70,000 of that was Hanrahan's
responsibility because of what it spent "enforcing the governing
documents."
Hanrahan won the case and subsequent appeals in a Maryland
court. According to his lawyer, Larry Holzman, the case was
settled for an undisclosed sum. Holzman has since been hired by
the association and declined to comment on its behalf.
Another association, the Villa Medici Condominiums in
Jacksonville, Florida, decided to cancel its dog-waste removal
service to save money and force errant residents to comply with
community rules. In November the board instituted mandatory, $35
DNA testing for all dogs by a company called PooPrints, as a way
to identify members who do not pick up after their pets.
Delinquent owners face a fine of $100 a day, which can
eventually rise to $1,000 for repeat offenders.
"People are furious," said Gunilla Craven, a resident and
former board member.
The association did not respond to requests for comment.
PUSHING BACK
Residents can fight something like a foreclosure notice by
hiring lawyers, but not everyone wants to take on expensive
litigation the way Hanrahan did. Boak, who lost about $30,000 on
the value of her house because of the foreclosure, said she
didn't want to lose any more on a lawyer.
Over the past decade, a citizen movement has grown to curb
the power of homeowner associations, which remain largely
unregulated. Nevada is just one state that has appointed an
ombudsman to field complaints from homeowners; California and
others have passed statutes limiting the assessment increases
boards can make without consulting homeowners.
Boak's local Urban County Council member, Shevawn Akers, is
pressing Kentucky state government to draft legislation that
would prohibit a homeowner association from foreclosing - or at
least from doing so before it proved that the homeowner had
received written notice. State politicians have yet to take up
her proposal.
"This is just beyond overboard," Akers said.
Boak isn't the only one who paid a price for ignoring her
mail. For four years, Colorado's Woodmen Hills Filing Number 11
Design Review Council sent Christopher Wright notices for late
payments that eventually reached $900, said the homeowner
association's attorney, Jerry Orten. But Wright, who told
southern Colorado NBC affiliate KOAA that he thought the notices
were fines for keeping his kids' bikes outside, never responded.
Wright, who could not be reached for comment, was served in
March with paperwork to foreclose. His $350,000 house recently
sold at auction for $10,900.